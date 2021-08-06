Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to “Buy”

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

HWKN opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $753.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at $446,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 20.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

