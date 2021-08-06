Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist Securities raised their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of EXPO opened at $114.19 on Monday. Exponent has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $114.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.