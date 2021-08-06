Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to Hold

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 201,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.59. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $96,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

