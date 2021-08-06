Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) to “Buy”

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

BCEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.37. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

