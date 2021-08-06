Zacks Investment Research Lowers Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Strong Sell

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Upwork stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -231.85 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

