Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

