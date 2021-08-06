Zacks Investment Research Lowers PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGS. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 3,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,111. The company has a market capitalization of $310.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $5,148,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $4,229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth $1,802,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

