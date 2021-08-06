Zacks Investment Research Lowers Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LGO opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Largo Resources will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Largo Resources stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Largo Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

