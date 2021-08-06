Zacks Investment Research Lowers FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSV. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.83.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $190.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.41. FirstService has a 52 week low of $112.68 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. Analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FirstService by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,641,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FirstService by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 251,525 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

