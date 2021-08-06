Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BLBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

BLBD opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.95 million, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.93.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,012,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $7,271,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after buying an additional 211,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 203,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

