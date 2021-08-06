Zacks Investment Research Downgrades STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Hold

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $155.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 704.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.05. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,214.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,947.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,431 shares of company stock worth $63,607,495. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,239 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

