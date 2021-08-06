Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to Sell

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REGI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.