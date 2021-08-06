Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to Sell

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REGI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

