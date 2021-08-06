Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

