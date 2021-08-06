Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Hold

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $720.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

