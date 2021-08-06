Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Hold

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Separately, Colliers Securities lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,426,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,890. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 348,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

