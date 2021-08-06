Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE ASX opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

