Zacks: Brokerages Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.25 Million

Brokerages predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report sales of $195.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.10 million and the lowest is $191.40 million. James River Group reported sales of $177.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $763.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $835.35 million, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $836.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,353. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,068,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after acquiring an additional 313,203 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,563,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after buying an additional 221,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

