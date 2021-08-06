Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 665.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 538,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.