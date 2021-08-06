Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 665.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 538,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

