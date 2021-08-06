Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to report $111.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.00 million and the lowest is $110.00 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $422.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.50 million to $426.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $485.90 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $488.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 4,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,220. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $630.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Frank’s International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frank’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,566 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Frank’s International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,387,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 212,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,462,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 628,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

