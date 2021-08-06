Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.40. Enbridge reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after purchasing an additional 789,874 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 15.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.53. 79,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,897. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

