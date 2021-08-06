Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Oracle posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 387,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,363,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59. Oracle has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $108,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,166,434,857.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,310,000 shares of company stock worth $339,083,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

