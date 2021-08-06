Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($4.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $48,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $32,899,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 327,916 shares during the period. 37.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE H opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.