Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Fiverr International reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

Fiverr International stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.31. The company had a trading volume of 59,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.35. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 80.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.