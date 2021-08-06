Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post $1.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to announce earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.68. Edison International posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

EIX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. 23,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,055,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,121,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $9,013,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

