Zacks: Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.82. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.27.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $153.45.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

