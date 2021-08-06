Zacks: Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.90. The Ensign Group reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of ENSG opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $783,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 194,998 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Ensign Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.