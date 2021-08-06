Zacks: Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 201.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

