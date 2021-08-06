Zacks: Analysts Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce $426.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.20 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $530.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,910,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.48. The company had a trading volume of 79,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,546. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

