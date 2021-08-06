Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,051. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market cap of $840.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

