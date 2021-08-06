Zacks: Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 593.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

ETH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. 16,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,567. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $601.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.76%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

