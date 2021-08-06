Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.52 Million

Analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to announce sales of $108.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $88.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $431.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $432.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $502.34 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $517.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WK shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,308,650. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 96,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $133.24. 14,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,421. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $140.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

