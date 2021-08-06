Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce sales of $460.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $484.40 million and the lowest is $445.60 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $402.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEN. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. 22,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,534. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 138.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

