Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce sales of $641.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $640.60 million and the highest is $643.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $583.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.41. 1,246,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,717. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

