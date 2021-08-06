Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $2.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.61. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,582 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after acquiring an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,118. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.93. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

