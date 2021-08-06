Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

