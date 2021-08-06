Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.53 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

