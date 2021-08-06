Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ YTEN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 38,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,343. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,123.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.20%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $859,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

