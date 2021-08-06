YETI (NYSE:YETI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. YETI updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.42-2.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. 924,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. increased their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

