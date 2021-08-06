Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Yellow stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05. Yellow has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Get Yellow alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yellow stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Yellow at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.