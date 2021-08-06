Yearn Secure (YSEC) Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Yearn Secure has a market capitalization of $604,401.77 and $534.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00056571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.57 or 0.00877052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00096869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042126 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

Yearn Secure is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,275 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

