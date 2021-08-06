Yamana Gold Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $68,553,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at $12,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

