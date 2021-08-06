XR Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,779,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,912,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

