XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

XPO opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 844.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

