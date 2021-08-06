XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $176.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XPO. Stephens upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.27.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $83.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 118.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $9,722,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $12,082,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

