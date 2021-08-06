Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target increased by Barclays from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.58. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Xilinx by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Xilinx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,287 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Xilinx by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,365 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,932,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Xilinx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

