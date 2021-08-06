Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $696.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

