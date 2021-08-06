Wownero (WOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,317.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. Wownero has a market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $48,317.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001749 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00055939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002520 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.