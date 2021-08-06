Wownero Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $11.85 million and $24,653.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

