World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,769 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INT opened at $34.01 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,197. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

