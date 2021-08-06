Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Workiva (NYSE:WK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -144.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64. Workiva has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,336,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,308,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.